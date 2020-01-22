RHS® Intake & Cam Packages Now Available For GM LS Cathedral Port Engines

Get huge power gains to maximize the performance potential of your GM LS Cathedral Port engine with these matched and dyno tested RHS® Performance Packages. Developed on the dyno to maximize horsepower and RPM without sacrificing low-end torque, the RHS® Intake & Cam Packages offer two stages for naturally aspirated setups and two stages for forced induction applications.

Each package combines the new RHS® Sheet Metal Intake Manifold with billet fuel rails, a FAST® 102mm Big Mouth Throttle BodyTM, a custom matched COMP Cams® camshaft and certain packages also include carefully matched valve spring kits that include springs, retainers, seals, seats and locks.

RHS® engineers took away the guesswork by selecting the best components to not only make great power but to also enhance reliability in high performance and racing use. In testing, the Stage 2 Naturally Aspirated Package resulted in a 105 HP increase on an otherwise completely stock LM7 5.3L. When the Stage 2 Forced Induction Package was tested, a massive 175 HP increase was measured on the same stock LM7 5.3L at 15 psi of boost.

Comments