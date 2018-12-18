Race Winning Brands Names Bob Bruegging VP of Product Management

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has called upon automotive industry veteran Robert “Bob” Bruegging to serve as the organization’s Vice President, Product Management.

Race Winning Brands (RWB) is a leading manufacturer of racing and high-performance parts sold to the automotive and powersports aftermarkets. RWB is the preferred source for high-end pistons, as well as engine blocks, cylinder heads, connecting rods, crankshafts, clutches and other engine and driveline-related performance components.

Furthering RWB’svision for leveraging adjacent parts advantageously, Bruegging will work closely with Chief Executive Officer Brian Reese and brand leaders to monitor the evolving needs of customers and develop innovative solutions for racing and performance. The University of Kansas Alumnus will oversee product management and product development, managing cross-functional teams across several locations.

“Bob Bruegging brings RWB a wealth of leadership, product and sales experience,” said Reese. “As RWB continues to grow, it’s important that we keep stacking our organization with talented individuals who can identify new opportunities in the marketplace and work cooperatively with our sales, marketing and engineering staffs. Bob’s unique background and leadership experience will also serve as a tremendous complement to our Executive Leadership Team. Given Bob’s expertise and impeccable credentials, we think he’s a perfect fit for this new role.”

Bruegging comes to RWB from Cometic Gasket where he led new business development efforts over the last three years. Prior to his time with Cometic, Bruegging spent over two decades in executive leadership roles with the Mr. Gasket Corporation.

“The opportunity to join Race Winning Brands was an easy decision for me,” offered Bruegging. “The team that Brian Reese has assembled is an amazing group of talent, and the chance to come in and help build their Product Management department is a challenge I look forward to. As we continue to add brands and companies to the RWB portfolio, it’s important that we never lose the spirit that built all the various brands and companies. Ownership of each brand and product category is at the center of our quest. Simultaneously, we look to use best practices from each business unit for product development and commercialization. This is an exciting and high energy business – and we will continue to grow and bring on high energy brands.”

