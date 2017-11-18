Pro Mod Star Troy Coughlin Bows out of Street Car Super Nationals 13

The iconic yellow & black Corvette of Troy Coughlin arrived at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the intention of winning the Nitrous Outlet Street Car Super Nationals 13 Presented by Speed Society for a fourth time. The newly-crowned and three-time NHRA Pro Mod champion, however, didn’t make the trip.

Coughlin, who has earned three Outlaw Pro Mod victories at SCSN, was en route to the race track when he had a change of heart. The Coughlin family priorities are Family, Business, Racing…in that order. So when his wife Julie needed him at home, there was no question what the Ohio native was going to do.

“I have been doing a lot of racing this year and I really just wanted to be with my family right now,” he said. “Trust me, I have been keeping tabs on what’s going on and it’s always a great event with big numbers. Really happy for Jose and everyone at Pro Line Racing.”

While Coughlin, and his goal of hitting 280 mph down the 1320, will be missed by both fans and competitors this weekend, there are plenty of other incredible racers on the property. Notably, Eric Dillard, driving for “El General” Jose Gonzalez, who laid down a pass of 5.453 seconds at 274.11 mph. The team has said they plan on running in the .20s and hitting that 280 mph milestone.

To watch all the action this weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, fans can catch the Street Car Super Nationals 13 live and free at Bangshift.com. Updates are also available at the official SCSN Facebook page and on Twitter at @PSCARacing.

