PRO Announces the Formation of PRO Promotions, LLC, a For-Proft Business Entity

On the heels of its successful PRO Superstar Shootout event in Bradenton, Florida (February 8-10, 2024), The Professional Racers Owners Organization, Inc. (PRO), a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) business organization whose membership consists of the most popular and prestigious drag racing teams and drivers in the world, announced today the decision to form PRO Promotions, LLC, a for-profit business entity.

“The purpose of PRO Promotions, LLC is to create a new platform for the members of PRO to collectively promote the sport of professional drag racing and preserve the long-term sustainability of the sport and its competitors,” said Doug Kalitta, Kalitta Motorsports.

While PRO has been in existence since 1991 as a not-for-profit business organization that provides services and other benefits to its membership, this new formation of PRO Promotions, LLC creates an even more powerful medium to showcase PRO’s combined strength by leveraging the members’ collective intellectual properties and paving the way for larger partnerships with potential marketing and broadcast partners.

“The success of The PRO Superstar Shootout cannot be overstated. The greatest success of all, however, was likely that which happened behind the scenes. Teams united like never before, solidifying the formation of a for-profit, collective entity as our natural next step,” stated Richard Freeman, Elite Motorsports.

“As motorsports continue to evolve, so must we. We believe there are opportunities on the horizon for the sport as a collective whole and we want to be uniquely positioned when those moments arise,” said Tony Stewart, Tony Stewart Racing Nitro.

“PRO Promotions, LLC aims to advance the long-term interests of its members by engaging in promotional relationships and activities with various business entities. Through the licensing of the members’ collective intellectual properties and other assets, businesses can establish exciting promotional relationships and opportunities with the preeminent drag racing organizations of the world,” explained Paul Lee, Paul Lee Racing.

Bob Tasca III, Tasca Racing, who has been selected as PRO Promotions, LLC spokesperson, said, “One of the main goals of each opportunity we are looking into is to create more excitement for our sport, the fans, the teams, the drivers, and our partners – we will be sure to let everyone know as they happen.”