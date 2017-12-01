PRI 2017 Seminars Provide Insight Into Motorsports Business Strategies

The education program at the 30th Anniversary Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show, taking place December 7-9, 2017, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, features nearly 100 events and activities, including several free PRI-sponsored seminars by presenters who bring a unique perspective as proven business professionals with hands-on race industry experience.

Seven PRI-sponsored seminars take place before the Show floor opens, making it easy and convenient for all attendees and exhibitors at the three biggest business days in racing to participate.

PRI-sponsored seminars at the 2017 PRI Show:

International Motorsports Trade Seminar: Coker Group President and CEO Wade Kawasaki will join Brett Kinsfather (Motovicity Distribution), Kirk Miller (AEM Performance Electronics), Max Papis (Max Papis Innovations), Marc Wesler (VP Racing Fuels), and Linda Spencer (SEMA) to address international buyers seeking to do business with US manufacturers and exporters. Among the topics the expert panel will discuss are what US companies are looking for in an overseas buyer, what buyers bring to the table, and what US companies bring to the partnership. Sponsorship Marketing On A Budget: Mike Brown, founder of the Brainzooming Group, will host a session focused on how motorsports businesses can get the best return on investment (ROI) from their sponsorship programs. Brown will discuss how to better link business and sponsorship strategies, identify their own set of innovative activation tools to make the most out of a sponsorship, and develop metrics to track sponsorship ROI. Opportunities For Women In Motorsports: IndyCar driver Pippa Mann, Elaine Larsen of jet dragster team Larsen Motorsports, and 2015 IHRA Pro Mod Champion Dina Parise will converge for an hour-long program to discuss their careers, aspirations, challenges, triumphs, and continuing efforts to engage and raise awareness among young women interested in pursuing motorsports as a profession. Business Essentials: Building A Successful Team: Paet Hidalgo, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Mettle Inc. and a former professional race car driver, discusses strategies and approaches to finding and hiring solid job candidates, proper training techniques, and incorporating new employees into the workplace. Family-Owned Race Track Promoters Roundtable: This all-new session will feature Bill Bader Jr. (Summit Motorsports Park), Sporty Bandimere (Bandimere Raceway), Blake Bowser (Auto Club Famoso Raceway), and Scott New (Firebird Raceway) sharing firsthand accounts on marketing and media relations, financial obligations, working with sanctioning bodies, and other topics for owners and operators of independently owned racing venues. Derek Daly Academy Driver Development Seminar: World-class racer, broadcaster, entrepreneur, speaker, and author Derek Daly reveals the skills required to become a complete champion, including positioning for success, fundraising for a racing program, turning relationships into sponsorships, and how to become indispensable to a race team. Digital Marketing State of the Union—2018 And Beyond: Bestselling author and marketing expert Corey Perlman provides digital marketing tips, takeaways, and best practices for racing professionals to position their business for success in 2018. Perlman focuses on winning strategies in social media, how to create compelling online content, and effective website techniques.

In addition, numerous other conferences, seminars, and special events in and around the Indiana Convention Center will be held in the days leading up to and including the PRI Show, which have come to be known as Race Industry Week, beginning on Monday, December 4. For more information on all conferences and seminars, log on to https://pri2017.mapyourshow.com/sessions

This year’s PRI Trade Show will feature over 1,100 companies exhibiting in more than 3,400 booths and showcasing the latest developments in auto racing technology. Tens of thousands of buyers from all 50 states and 70 countries will be on hand to conduct business, network, and discover innovative solutions to boost their bottom lines and racing programs for 2018 and beyond. To register, log on to www.pri2017.com/register

