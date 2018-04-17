Piedmont Dragway Begins 61st Season with Big Dog Shootout April 19

With spring comes several definite items in the Piedmont of North Carolina, the dogwoods are blossoming and it’s time to crank up the Big Dogs at historic Piedmont Dragway. Track owner Ron Senecal and general manager Kevin Shipmon have big things in store for the year, not the least of which is last year’s Big Dog points champ, Tim Lawrence, will be back to defend his title. New cars and teams will compete as well, such as the “dream team” of Travis Harvey driving the Camaro owned by Jack Gaddy. Also, look for newcomer Jamie Fowler to be competitive. Past champ Jason Harris will also be competing, along with Brian Schrader and Brett Nesbitt. Bubba Turner will have Jimmy Greene’s Camaro ready to go, along with Cam Clark.

This season, Big Dog founder Jim Turner will return in an advisory capacity and should help to make this one of the greatest seasons ever. Look for the drivers to be trying to crack the 3-second zone with the first eight drivers being honored in special competition at the end of the season. The biggest news is that the event will be run on the third Thursday of the month, due to schedule conflicts and to allow the largest number of cars to enter. As always, car and driver will enjoy free entry with payment only necessary for crew.

More news will follow, but look forward to this being one of the most competitive seasons ever for the event that Drag Illustrated once named “The best single-track series in the country”.

As always, for more information regarding the Big Dog Shootout or any other events at “The Doorslammer Capital of the World”, check out the Piedmont website or call the track at (336) 449-7411.

Story and photos by Greg Burrow

Comments