Piedmont Dragway Announces Date for 2017 Championship Banquet

Piedmont Dragway has announced that its 2017 Championship Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, February 17th, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The 2017 Piedmont Dragway Championship Awards Banquet will get underway with fellowship and cash bar in the Coliseum lobby following the conclusion of the 16th Annual Shriners Drag Racing & Hot Rod Expo. Banquet doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and Championship Award proceedings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Piedmont Dragway has secured guest host and longtime Piedmont Dragway family member Alvin Dilldine to conduct the festivities for the evening.

All Piedmont Dragway competitors, spouses or significant others will be admitted at no cost.

For all others, additional tickets will be available in advance for $25.00 per person. All advance tickets will need to be purchased no later than February 12th, 2018, in order to give the caterer a plate count. Seating is limited so get your order in early to secure your place.

For advanced ticket Information please call (336) 382-9516 or (336) 449-7411.

Story and photo by Greg Burrow

