Photos by Jason “Nubs” Dunn Photography

Features

PHOTOS: Funny Car Chaos Crowns Tom Furches as 2023 Season Champion at Chaos Cajun Nationals

Published

It was the final Funny Car Chaos event of the season, and the 2023 championship came down to one race. Iowa’s Kirk Williams and Colorado’s Tom Furches entered the Chaos Cajun Nationals at State Capital Raceway with one thing on their mind – to win the 2023 FCC Championship.

After qualifying was completed on Saturday, which then turned into eliminations, it was Tom Furches at the “Made In America” team that prevailed. Not only did they win the 2023 FCC Championship, but they doubled up and won the Alkydigger ‘B’ Field.

Shayne Lawson and team “Man O’ War” secured the win in the Rodak’s Custom Roasted Coffee ‘A’ Field. What’s more, Ken Singleton was on site assisting the team to the win. 

Lastly, it was Chuck Loftin and the “Bucket List” team who raced to victory in the Wulff Pumps ‘C’ Field at the 2023 Funny Car Chaos Championship Finals in Baton Rouge.

Senior Drag Illustrated photographer Jason “Nubs” Dunn captured the series’ final event of the season in gripping photos. 

In this article:

