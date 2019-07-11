The Wes Buck Show
Performance & Business Coach Jason Dukes Talks About the Stories That Impact Your Race Program, Life & Business
Jason Dukes, a New Jersey-based Performance & Business Coach with a rich history in drag racing and motorsports, talks about the stories racers, business owners and entrepreneurs often tell themselves, how to set goals, get out of your own head, the relationship between the racing masses and the NHRA and much, much more in this deep, interesting conversation.
