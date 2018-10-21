PDRA World Finals Postponed to Sunday

Dew set in on the cold Virginia Motorsports Park eighth-mile Saturday night, leading Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) officials to postpone final qualifying at the 4th annual Brian Olson Memorial PDRA World Finals.

Qualifying in several classes was completed, while the remainder of Pro Nitrous final qualifying will kick off Sunday’s racing at the World Finals. The scheduled start time is 10 a.m.

“Even after the rain, we had every intention of finishing qualifying tonight and going into first round in the morning since this is the World Finals, but the conditions became unsafe,” said Bob Harris, PDRA race director. “The temperature was dropping and dew was coming off the cars as they went down the track. We want to finish this race on time, but not if it means sending our racers down a cold, unsafe track.”

The official low qualifiers in the classes that completed qualifying are Tommy D’Aprile in Moroso Pro Boost, Jeff Dobbins in Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock, Ronnie Smith in Drag 965 Pro Extreme Motorcycle and Johnny Pluchino in East Side Auto Transport Pro Outlaw 632.

The No. 1 qualifiers in the PDRA’s sportsman categories are John Benoit in MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman, Scott Moore in Top Sportsman 32, Camrie Caruso in Lucas Oil Elite Top Dragster, and Scott Wildgust in Top Dragster 32. The provisional No. 1 qualifiers are Danny Sauro in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous presented by MoTeC, Tim Essicks in Atomizer Racing Injectors Outlaw 10.5, Amber Franklin in Coolshirt Pro Jr. Dragster and Connor McGee in Gilbert Motorsports Top Jr. Dragster.

The PDRA will crown its 2018 world champions on Sunday with the conclusion of the 4th annual Brian Olson Memorial PDRA World Finals.

