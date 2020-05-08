PDRA Returning to Racing May 29-30 at GALOT Motorsports Park

As states begin to loosen restrictions set in place to control the spread of COVID-19, the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) is preparing to start its 2020 season, nearly two months later than planned. The PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech is now set to take place May 29-30 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina.

“We are extremely excited to finally get back racing, and to do it at GALOT Motorsports Park, the original season opener, is important and great as well,” said Tyler Crossnoe, series director, PDRA. “The team at GMP has been great to work with, along with the local authorities who have helped daily.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Crossnoe revealed the new date for the PDRA season opener during a Facebook Live stream on the PDRA Racing Facebook page Friday evening. In the announcement, Crossnoe also explained that spectators won’t be able to attend the East Coast Nationals. It’s not the desired outcome for the series, but they’re willing to accept the compromise in order to start racing again.

“There will be a number of changes due to racing without spectators, with all the COVID restrictions and more,” Crossnoe said, “but the greatest news on a rainy Friday in Virginia is that we are going to smell racing fuel and hear the rumble of racing engines very soon as the PDRA comes to life sooner rather than later in 2020.”

Spectators wishing to watch the East Coast Nationals will be able to tune in to the official event live stream on SpeedVideo.com.

The East Coast Nationals will begin with parking on Tuesday, May 26. Wednesday and Thursday are set aside for testing. Competition will begin Friday, with three pro class qualifying sessions on Friday, followed by eliminations on Saturday. Sunday is available for a rain date if needed.

Crossnoe and PDRA officials are working with the series track partners to develop a complete, revised schedule for the 2020 season as local and state guidelines allow racing activities.

Further updates on the 2020 PDRA schedule can be found at www.Facebook.com/pdraracing and www.PDRA660.com.

Comments