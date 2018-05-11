PDRA Reaffirms Commitment to Pro Extreme

Earlier this year, PDRA announced new partners for its Pro Extreme category including title sponsor Bryant Industrial Crane and Rigging, presenting sponsor ProLine Racing and sponsor of the Low Qualifier Award, Quick Drive. Companies, racers and the PDRA recognize the value of the class which boasts the quickest and fastest eighth-mile cars on the planet. It was the premier class when eighth-mile Pro Mod racing got its start and is still a fan favorite. PDRA has been committed to the class since the organization began and is not wavering in their devotion.

This is highly evidenced by the Bryant Industrial Pro Extreme presented by ProLine Racing payouts. The winner takes home $10,000. First round losers get $1000. Payouts like that are found nowhere except the PDRA.

“We’re proud of Pro Extreme, and we are 100% committed to the class in 2018,” stated PDRA’s Bob Harris. “We don’t make it hard to run the class. Our rules are lenient and the payout can’t be beat. There have been rumors that we’re discontinuing the class, but that’s not true. We have great sponsors on board this year and we’re excited about what the class can do in a place we consider to be home for Pro Extreme. It’s a fan favorite for obvious reasons and we’d love to see the class thrive in the PDRA and continue its role of our top class.”

Bryant Industrial Pro Extreme presented by ProLine Racing will be contested at all six remaining PDRA events this year as a 16 car field. Class participation at these six events will help determine future class sizes of Pro Extreme.

“This organization is ‘by racers, for racers’,” continued Harris. “We want to make this organization great for racers in every class we offer. Pro Extreme is no exception.”

