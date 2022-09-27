PDRA Cancels DragWars at GALOT Motorsports Park Due to Hurricane Ian

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) announced today the cancellation of this weekend’s Pro-Fab DragWars, Sept. 29-Oct.1, at GALOT Motorsports Park due to weather impact from Hurricane Ian. With the 2022 PDRA season set to conclude in two weeks at the Proline Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger, the series will not reschedule DragWars.

“The weather forecast for this weekend left us with no choice but to cancel DragWars,” said Tyler Crossnoe, series director, PDRA. “The forecast calls for constant rain in the Benson area for Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday. Plus, many of our racers live in areas that will be affected by Hurricane Ian. It makes the most sense for everyone involved to cancel the event and move on to the World Finals.”

“GALOT Motorsports Park is saddened that we have to make this decision along with the PDRA, but the safety and well-being of our racers and fans is most important to us all,” said Dana Strickland, GM of GALOT Motorsports Park. “We look forward to having the PDRA back to kick off the 2023 season on March 30-April 1, 2023.”

Fan ticket purchases for DragWars will be refunded. Racer credentials will roll over to the World Finals.

The 2022 PDRA world champions will be crowned Oct. 13-16 at the World Finals at Virginia Motorsports Park.