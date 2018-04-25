PDRA Bringing Back Long Burnouts

Racing is certainly about competition, but no one denies the fact that it’s also built on entertainment. The PDRA believes strongly in the entertainment value it offers. This year the organization debuted a unique competition within each race for Pro Stock and Top Sportsman. During the last round of qualifying run on Friday night, Pro Stock and Top Sportsman show off their long, smokey burnouts through a burnout competition.

Race Hard Apparel is sponsoring the Pro Stock Burnout Competition. Classic Graphix has stepped up to sponsor the Top Sportsman Burnout Competition. The winner of each class receives $300 and a trophy. At the season opener at GALOT Motorsports Park Jeff Dobbins won the Pro Stock Burnout Competition.

The PA announcers judge the winners, but the fans have the hardest job. They help determine the winners by their reaction to each burnout. If fans are happy to see long burnouts return, they can show appreciation by cheering on their favorites at each event.

“We’re very excited for this new competition,” began PDRA Marketing Director Will Smith. “We are grateful to Don and Callie at Race Hard Apparel and Scott and the crew at Classic Graphix for supporting the racers in the effort to bring back long burnouts. We had a lot of fun with it at GALOT and I know it’s going to be a favorite part of the program all year long.”

All racers who make the last qualifying pass on Friday evening are automatically entered into the competition. Winners are announced at the conclusion of that round.

Support the companies that support racers by choosing Race Hard Apparel and Classic Graphix.

