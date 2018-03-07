PDRA Announces 2018 Contingency Offerings

The Professional Drag Racers Association is proud to announce the 2018 contingency postings for all categories. There is over $120,000 available to PDRA racers this season. Twenty-nine of the industry’s top companies have backed the PDRA and its racers to reward winners, runner up finishers and low qualifiers throughout the season with cash, gift certificates and product.

“We’re extremely excited to have all of these great companies on board this season,” stated PDRA Marketing Director, Will Smith. “These companies value racers and prioritize giving back to their customers. We’re grateful they’ve partnered with us and support PDRA and our racers.”

In the best season yet for PDRA contingency, all classes have the opportunity to take home extra money on top of their winnings. In addition to the faithful partners returning to the PDRA, FTI Performance, Goodyear, and MAHLE Performance join the growing list of PDRA contingency partners this season. Many companies also expanded their support, paying out to more classes in 2018 than in previous seasons.

“It’s wonderful to see this support for our racers,” added Smith. “We continue to grow year after year from racer and sponsor support and we all realize this is a mutual effort to make the PDRA be the best it can for the racers, sponsors and fans who support it. We’re excited for the season to kick off in a month.”

A complete list of contingency can be found at http://www.pdra660.com/competition/contingency/.

