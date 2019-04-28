Pat Musi Talks Nitrous Pro Mods, PDRA, NHRA, Donald Long & More

During this past Wednesday’s live broadcast of The Wes Buck Show on the DRAG ILLUSTRATED Facebook page, host Wes Buck took a deep dive into the world of nitrous Pro Mod drag racing, engine technology, electronic fuel injection, rule making, the Donald Long-built drag radial scene and much more. Always outspoken, Musi pulled no punches and spoke truthfully in regard to the aforementioned subjects, along with providing a little insight as to where the fast-growing and increasingly popular E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service is headed.

