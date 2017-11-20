Pat Musi Racing Engines and Edelbrock Set for Exciting Announcement at PRI Show

After another successful racing season, Pat Musi Racing Engines will reveal an exciting announcement with longtime partner Edelbrock during the annual Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

The announcement will take place at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Edelbrock booth (Booth 1713).

Pat Musi first started working with Edelbrock nearly 15 years ago, forming a strong and lasting friendship with Vic Edelbrock Jr., whose father founded the company in 1938. Vic Edelbrock Jr. passed away on June 7 this year at the age of 80, but the relationship between the two companies has continued, something Musi is grateful for as a way to honor his longtime friend.

“It is a tremendous thrill for me to continue our relationship with Edelbrock and our announcement at the PRI show will be another exciting step in our partnership,” Pat Musi said. “Vic and I worked on a lot of good stuff over the years and I’m glad we can carry that on. It’s really an honor for me to do so.”

The exciting announcement furthers the momentum built from another impressive season for Pat Musi Racing Engines across a number of different sanctioning bodies. Musi’s engines helped power Rickie Smith and Jonathan Gray to victories in the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, with Gray’s first career victory in the class coming at zMAX Dragway near Charlotte, not far from Musi’s state-of-the-art facility in Mooresville, N.C.

In PDRA competition, Lizzy Musi enjoyed another successful season, running her Pro Nitrous car to world-record performances of 3.656 and 206.54 mph. Edelbrock was a sponsor for Lizzy Musi from the start of her racing career, and she also dedicated her 2017 season to Vic Edelbrock Jr. Pat Musi Racing Engines also claimed its fourth consecutive Nitrous Wars championship as well, with driver Tommy Franklin claiming the PDRA Pro Nitrous world championship.

Edelbrock continues to be a marquee name in the industry, excelling as a leader in the specialty performance automotive and motorcycle aftermarket. They have partnered with Pat Musi Racing Engines on a number of innovative products for more than a decade, and Musi promises something special from the two standout companies with the upcoming announcement at the PRI trade show.

“Musi Racing will always support Edelbrock and they’ve got such a strong brand that speaks for itself,” Pat Musi said. “They are known for their street performance and we are proud of the track record we’ve built with our racing engines. Together, I believe we have a lot of exciting things in store for the future.”

