Passing the Torch at Burns Stainless

After nearly 30 years in business, Jack Burns and Rick Popovits, partners and owners of Burns Stainless LLC have transitioned ownership to long time technical partner, Vince Roman. Vince has been a part of the Burns Stainless family for over 17 years, and this transition has been in the planning stages for quite some time. Rick Popovits has taken this opportunity to retire while Jack Burns remains at Burns Stainless doing what he loves best, creating in the fabrication shop. “It is a great pleasure for me to turn the reigns of Burns Stainless over to Vince,” says Jack Burns, “I have the utmost confidence that Vince will continue our legacy at Burns Stainless to supply the finest quality parts to the motorsports industry.”

Officially Roman Werks Inc., the company is continuing to do business as Burns Stainless. The official transition began on September 1, 2017 and has now been fully completed. Burns Stainless will continue to service their customers with the same quality and commitment that has built their reputation as the standard in the business. “I am very excited to step into Jack and Rick’s shoes,” says Vince Roman about the transition. “Jack has been a great mentor and friend over these past many years, and I look forward to continue the tradition of innovation, quality and service that Burns Stainless is known for.”

Burns Stainless is a provider of high quality exhaust components for the professional racer and fabricator and our customers include race teams in NASCAR, NHRA, ALMS, FIA and other top-tier race series. The company also provides engineering services for specific racing applications including exhaust collector and header design.

