PART 2: Donald Long Opens Up on Lights Out 7, Weather, Big Personalities, Merchandising Failures & More

In part-two of this uncensored interview with Donald “Duck” Long, amongst drag racing’s most brash, outspoken, popular and successful race promoters, and host Wes Buck break down the magic and mystique of his now-legendary Lights Out 7 event, big personalities in drag racing, PDRA and the Pro Mod movement, multiple power adders in Radial vs. the World and NHRA Pro Mod, promotional consistency, merchandising failures and more.

