Nominate a Candidate for the SEMA Board of Directors 2024 Election

Nominations are still open for the 2024 SEMA Board of Directors. SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola is urging the industry to take part in the nomination pricess. 

“A strong SEMA Board means wise leadership and an association that serves its members well,” said Spagnola. “As a member of the Association, we are currently seeking your recommendation of industry leaders to serve on the SEMA Board of Directors.”

 The following seats are open for the 2024 election:

  • Manufacturer (two open seats) 
  • Distributor/Retailer (two open seats) 
  • Service (one open seat) 

“Please take a moment and tell us whom you would recommend as a potential nominee for a board member position by completing and submitting a nomination form. To help the vetting process, please include brief information about the nominee’s qualifications, such as background, experience and achievements that would make that nominee an outstanding board candidate,” he continued.”

Nominations for the SEMA Board of Directors are due on Friday, January 5, 2024. Please complete and submit your nomination form.  

“Our industry has many individuals who would be an asset to the Board, but we need you to help bring them to the attention of the nominating committee,” concluded Spagnola.

