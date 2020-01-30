NMRA After-Hours Returns with Florida N/T Race, Street Car Shootout, BoostedGT

A unique group of racers will roll their cars out of the trailers as the sun sets over Bradenton Motorsports Park on Saturday February 29, 2020. The NMRA After-Hours returns and it features the Florida No Time 28/275 Shootout and a Street Car Shootout, presented by Innovative Racecraft and Li Tuning and Racing. It all goes down during the Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout, which runs from February 28 through March 1, 2020.

The party atmosphere will kick off with a soon-to-be announced match race featuring two unique rides and also exhibition runs by Discovery Channel Street Outlaws star BoostedGT. The Florida N/T racers will be competing for $4,000-to-win portion of a guaranteed $5,000 total purse. The Street Car Shootout category will take $3,000 from the $4,000 purse. Food trucks will roll in after-hours to keep the crowd fed while Bradenton Motorsports Park will have a few remote Beer Gardens setup for hydration.

The Florida N/T organization is a popular local grudge-racing group and the rules for the 28/275 Shootout are minimal, outside of the tire restrictions. The 1/8-mile eliminator features a strict “no times shown for 365 days” policy, keeping with the spirit of the grudge world. The Street Car Shootout has looser rules, requiring DOT tires, a street cruise, and a ¼-mile competition length. The Street Car Shootout will flash times on the boards.

“Last year Bradenton’s Victor Alvarez smiled and said it was time to bring back Saturday No Time racing for 2020 and we are doing so with special thanks to Innovative Racecraft and Li Tuning and Racing,” explained Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals. “We are close to locking down what could be one of the most unique grudge races I’ve ever seen—one you won’t want to miss, trust us. Then throw in the fast-paced action from the Florida N/T group and the local street racers, it is a great way to end a day of championship drag racing and making the Spring Break Shootout one of the biggest events of the year.”

For the No Time 28/275 rules, visit <HERE>and a breakdown of the Street Car Shootout are listed <HERE>

For more information on the NMRA After-Hours, other highlights of the Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout, and Advance Ticket Sales visit www.NMRAdigital.com/FL

