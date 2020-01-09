NMCA to Host Mickey Thompson Radial Rampage Program at Select Events

The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals and Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels are proud to create a unique Radial-based program that includes the Street Outlaw category at three national events—Atlanta Dragway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and Route 66 Raceway—and a special Radial Rampage shootout at World Wide Technology at Gateway (Madison, IL), which adds Radial vs. The World and Limited Drag Radial.

“We are thrilled to create the Radial Rampage at World Wide Technology Raceway that will feature Friday evening qualifying and Saturday night eliminations. In addition, Edelbrock Xtreme Street will join the three radial-based eliminators for a complete four-class Radial program,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals.

Total Venue Concepts will handle the track preparations using VP Racing Fuels Lane Choice materials. All Radial categories are eligible to participate in the NMCA Contingency program, which boasts over $2 million in cash rewards from some of the biggest names in the automotive aftermarket. Additionally, every event winner will walk away with a prestigious Victor trophy and a celebration in the Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle.

“Mickey Thompson has always been a supporter of NMCA and we look forward to expanding the Radial program with the series,” commented Tom Kundrik, Motorsports Manager at Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels.

Limited Drag Radial’s Jason Rueckert shared his thoughts, “Tyler and I are proud to have Limited Drag Radial included in the Mickey Thompson Radial Rampage at NMCA. It will be fun to have these cars in front of their fans and we are look forward to seeing this happen many more times in the future.”

For more information visit www.NMCAdigital.com

