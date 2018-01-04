Nitro Revival to be Held at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca During Spring Classic

The distinct cackle of Nitro Revival will be coming to the Monterey Peninsula during the second annual Spring Classic on May 18-20. The gathering of vintage and restored nitromethane-powered drag cars and legendary drag racing personalities will take place at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca during the iconic facility’s vintage racing event with feature activity occurring on Saturday, May 19. The Spring Classic celebrates motorsports eras from the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

Nitro Revival brings the sights and sounds of the early days of front-engine Top Fuel dragsters and other organized hot rod racing back to life with a large lineup of fully restored machines. It serves as a reunion for racers from that era and gives fans the experience of a drag racing museum come to life. Fuelers will do push starts with period-correct push start vehicles and burnouts. There will also be a large turnout of classic street rods and hot rods. The Saturday event will close with a “Line of Fire” mass fire-up that will have the cackling sounds of vintage drag cars echoing through the rolling hills of the scenic Monterey Peninsula.

“Nitro Revival is a unique car show with unique vehicles that celebrate drag racing,” said Steve Gibbs, Nitro Revival producer. “Laguna Seca is an iconic place with a facility that can accommodate the growth of Nitro Revival, and we are able to add a historical drag race element to their event. There is a lot of drag racing history on the Central Coast and Bay Area. Monterey also has a lot to offer as a destination.”

Nitro Revival will enhance the paddock experience of the three-day vintage race held May 18-20. The 11 run groups of approximately 200 historically-correct sports and race cars that will race on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course during the Spring Classic range from 1966-74 Can-Am to 1974-94 Stock Cars to Historic Motorcycle exhibitions.

“Everyone who has an interest in motorsports, cars and moving entertainment will enjoy their experience at the Spring Classic that features Nitro Revival,” added Gill Campbell, senior vice president of events at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. “There will be something to enjoy for all ages, from sports and Formula One race cars to historic motorcycles to the high-powered drag racers; it will be a sensory overload.”

