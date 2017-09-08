News

NHRA Tech Department Makes Pro Mod Parity Adjustment

Based on performance numbers from the last five races of the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Racing Series, the NHRA Technical Department is decreasing the maximum boost pressure for turbocharged cars from 38 psi to 36 psi. This change will go into effect immediately.

