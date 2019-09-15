NHRA Releases 2020 Factory Stock Showdown Schedule

NHRA officials announced the 2020 schedule for the SAMTech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Drag Racing Series, which will compete at eight of the 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

This fan favorite category continues to grow in popularity as the SAMTech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Drag Racing series showcases the best in American automotive muscle. Competitors line up against each other for a heads-up contest showcasing drag-racing ready, factory-built vehicles including Ford Mustang Cobra Jets, Dodge Challenger Drag Paks and Chevrolet COPO Camaros.

NHRA’s two nitro categories – Funny Car and Top Fuel – will participate at all 24 national events in the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. The national event schedule for the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will be released later this fall.

2020 SAMTECH.EDU NHRA FACTORY STOCK SHOWDOWN DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

March 12-15 – AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 24-26 – NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

May 15-17 – NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

June 25-28 – Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 9-12 – Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago

Sept. 2-7 – NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Oct. 2-4 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 – Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Comments