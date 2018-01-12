NHRA Pro Mod Series Provisional Entries Explained

The NHRA recently released on its NHRARacer.com website a breakdown of the provisional entries policy for the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series. This policy came into question recently, and this explanation clarifies that any NHRA Pro Mod national champion driver is guaranteed entry to the quota-busting NHRA Pro Mod events. There is no mention of NHRA Mello Yello Series professional champions or Lucas Oil Series sportsman champions being guaranteed a spot on the Pro Mod entry lists.

The full Pro Mod provisional entries policy appears below or is available here.

2018 NHRA Pro Mod Provisional Entries Policy

A former NHRA Pro Mod national champion driver will be guaranteed entry to any Pro Mod National Event. Owner credits may be awarded in cases involving a driver change. The owner must have grade points from the previous year for the category entering. Owner grade points cannot be a combination of multiple vehicles, or combined with driver grade points. NHRA approval required. An NHRA Member Track owner or NHRA Worldwide Member Track owner in good standing will be guaranteed entry to any Pro Mod National Event. Vehicle must be either driven by, or owned by, the Member Track/Worldwide owner – this provision is not transferable to track staff, officials, executives, etc. The RPM Association will be guaranteed four (4) additional entries to every Pro Mod Drag Racing Series National Event.

Comments