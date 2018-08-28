New Sponsor Heating Up Oehler’s NHRA Rookie Bid

Heating and cooling manufacturing giant Armstrong Air is stepping up to the sponsorship plate to ensure that National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Pro Stock Motorcycle racer “Flyin’ Ryan” Oehler’s season continues through the Countdown to One—NHRA’s championship playoff.

The most solid bet for the NHRA’s Auto Club Road to the Future award—the drag racing organization’s version of Rookie of the Year—Oehler is also still in the race to be in the Countdown. That’s a remarkable achievement for a completely independent rookie rider and his one-bike, full-rookie family team.

Next up for two-time AMRA Pro Modified champ Oehler is the world’s biggest drag race: the NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis, Indiana.

Oehler and the team tested at Indy last week, and you can hear about his testing results, his year so far, his expectations through the fall, and his many sponsors in this video interview:

By Tim Hailey/EatMyInk.com

Comments