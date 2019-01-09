New LEGO Speed Champions Set Features ’18 Dodge Challenger SRT, ’70 Charger

Dodge and The LEGO Group announced a partnership pairing the two iconic brands through a new multimedia marketing campaign. The campaign launches with a new 30-second television commercial “Metamorphosis” that first breaks across the Dodge brand’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTubechannels. The initiative also includes a new LEGO® Speed Champions building set that features the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.





“We know that many of our Dodge//SRT enthusiasts become fans of the brand at an early age, and like me, also grow up building LEGO vehicles that we dream of one day driving on the road,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “With the new Speed Champions set featuring the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, our youngest fans can now build and jump into the ‘driver’s’ seat of two of their ultimate fantasy muscle cars.”



”We are thrilled to bring the exciting Dodge designs to a LEGO build and play experience that is sure to capture the imaginations of not only LEGO fans, but also car lovers and the passionate community of Dodge enthusiasts around the world,” said Chris Stamp, senior designer, LEGO Group.

As part of the LEGO® Speed Champions series of buildable iconic vehicles, modern meets classic in a new set featuring the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Fans of all ages of the Dodge and LEGO brands can recreate a thrilling drag racing experience after building the LEGO Speed Champions 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T models! The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon features two sets of wheel rims, authentic design details and decorative stickers while the cool LEGO version of the Dodge Charger, an iconic American muscle car, has a removable supercharger and alternate engine cover. The set also includes:

Three LEGO minifigures: a Challenger driver, Charger driver and a race marshal.

The race-ready, buildable 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon features a minifigure cockpit, removable windshield, wheels with rubber tires, 2 sets of rims, rear spoiler, dual exhaust, and authentic design details and decorative stickers.

The muscular, buildable 1970 Dodge Charger R/T features a minifigure cockpit, removable windshield, wheels with rubber tires, removable supercharger and alternate engine cover, translucent light-style elements, and authentic design details and decorative stickers.



A limited number of LEGO® Speed Champions building sets featuring the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T will also be available for purchase on Dodge.com.



The 30-second Dodge spot “Metamorphosis” was created in partnership with GSD&M.

