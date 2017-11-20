NEW INCREASED PURSES FOR SPRING FLING VEGAS IN 2018

In 2016, when Peter Biondo and Kyle Seipel introduced the Spring Fling Million in Vegas, they promised huge guaranteed payouts. In 2018, the Spring Fling partners will again not disappoint.

“For 2018, we are DOUBLING our Guaranteed Winner’s Purse on Million Dollar Friday and also increasing the Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday’s purses substantially,” Biondo announced. “It will now be, at minimum, a Guaranteed $200,000 to win on Friday and $30,000 to win on the three surrounding races with no minimum car count required.”

With this news, combined with the Friday $1,000 round money and each Best Losing Round Package valued at $1,000 or more; and the event being held at a premier facility, The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway; the 2018 event will be the best value in drag racing history!

“Peter and I always ask for racer feedback and the only thing we’ve heard to make our Vegas event even more exciting to travel to and attend was to raise the guaranteed money we pay out,” Seipel explained. “Whether you are coming to race the 30K’s, the SF Million, or both, it’s going to be more exciting and more fun than ever. And we made this purse bump without increasing the entry fee for Million Dollar Friday, and only increasing the Wednesday-Thursday-Saturday entry fees by $16 each day.”

Friday’s main event winner’s purse will again go up as the car counts go up with the winner walking away with $500,000 if the car count goes over 400, and $1,000,000 to the winner if the car count goes over 550. And as always, if the car count falls between 200 and 400, the winner’s take will match the car count multiplied by 1,000.

Biondo and Seipel invite all to come to Las Vegas April 17-21, 2018 for the 3rd annual K&N Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries and be a part of the biggest guaranteed payout in 2018 bracket racing. The event flyer will be available soon. For any questions, contact Kyle Seipel at 510-912-4160 or Peter Biondo at 856-296-4447, email bracketraces@gmail.com, and visit www.BracketRaces.com.

