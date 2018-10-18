National Trail Raceway Adds Livingston to Management and Ownership Group

National Trail Raceway, the NHRA sanctioned quarter-mile track serving the Columbus market, keeps adding to its talent pool. Jay Livingston grew up in the family business of managing drag racing facilities in the northwestern U.S. and has relocated to Columbus to become the new General Manager and co-owner of National Trail Raceway. Livingston’s current duties include finalizing remaining events on the 2018 schedule, and planning the 2019 season.

In addition to his race track management skills, Livingston has also been a drag racing participant, competing in NHRA’s Super Comp and Top Alcohol Dragster classes. This gives him the unique ability to see events from the perspective of racers and spectators.

Chris Payne, who purchased the facility from NHRA in 2017 will continue to be involved in the background, but racers and fans will see Jay Livingston step to the front of facility leadership and drive the continued growth of National Trail Raceway. Livingston knows the history of the track and what the Rader family vision was for the future of drag racing in the central Ohio market, and wants to keep the recent momentum going. His goal is to continue to increase racer entries and bring a high level of entertainment for fans. In Jay’s own words he said, “I believe our ideas to make this the hub of racing in central Ohio can be realized with our knowledge of the racers, the fans and all the business owners that support the racing community. It is my expectation that once the racers see how we operate the track, the community will embrace us with open arms.”

There are just a few dates remaining on the 2018 schedule at National Trail Raceway with some open testing and the annual Ohio High School Athletic Association State Cross Country meet on Saturday, November 3rd.

Comments