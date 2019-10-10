MWPMS To Crown 2019 Champions At Throwdown In T-Town

The all-eighth-mile Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Pro Mod Series (MWPMS) will wrap up its official 2019 season Oct. 11-12, with champions crowned during the fall version of the twice-a-year Throwdown at T-Town at Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park.

A special Pro Mod bonus event will cap the MWPMS schedule one week later (Oct. 16-19), as 20 invitation-only racers will compete to break into a 16-car qualified field for a first-of-its-kind, eighth-mile exhibition race held within the NHRA national event at the Texas Motorplex, near Dallas.

“In addition to the Mid-West Pro Mod Series World Finals, which also includes X275 Drag Radial and Top Sportsman and Top Dragster championship finals, the Throwdown this fall also features a brand-new V-Rod Motorcycle class, Pro Street, Outlaw Gassers, Jr. Dragster Pro1 and Jr. Pro2, plus for this race Super Pro, 6.0 Index and Foot Brake classes,” TRP track manager and MWPMS race director Jimmy Boles explained. “And thanks to Osage Casino all spectators get free admission to qualifying and race day,” he added.

Topping the MWPMS bill will be the mighty Pro Mods, with Oklahoma’s own Aaron Wells and his wild, blown ’68 Mustang GT determined to hold off a late-season charge by the supercharged 2018 Corvette of Texan Justin Jones, who picked up his first-ever MWPMS win last month in Memphis. With a maximum 130 points available per event (based on a 16-car field), Jones seeks to overcome a 66-point deficit as he heads into the Throwdown.

“I know my crew chief, Brandon Pesz, he’s going to give me the best car possible,” he said. “So we’ve got momentum on our side and I’ve got to be sure to do my part as well and hopefully we can pull off another win and maybe even the season title. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Though no longer in a championship-winning position, third-place points sitter Jeff Jones (Justin’s father), along with fourth place Todd Martin, Jim Sackuvich in fifth and up to 20 more Pro Mod entries also will be going after the prestigious Throwdown win.

“We hold the Throwdown in T-Town twice a year with I believe this being the 25th time,” said Martin, who co-owns the Tulsa track with MWPMS owner, promoter and competitor Keith Haney. “I was fortunate enough to win the first Mid-West Series race this year in Dallas and there’s nothing I’d like better than to finish off our season with another one at home in the Throwdown.”

Mathematically, heading into Tulsa 23 drivers remain within striking distance of the 2019 MWPMS X275 title. Realistically, however, it likely will be decided within the tight, two-way battle at the top between Texas-based Kenny Hubbard, who will arrive with a slim 13-point advantage over Memphis winner Randy Matlock.

Coming off back-to-back wins in St. Louis and Memphis, Race Star Wheels Top Dragster points leader Dan Phelps will be seeking to hold off Danny Nelson, who sits 47 markers back in second, as well as Jimmy Sackuvich and Steve McDermott who are 92 and 113 points behind Phelps, respectively. Meanwhile, Race Star Top Sportsman features another two-way battle for MWPMS supremacy, as St. Louis victor Bob Gulitti will attempt to hold off Earl Folse, just 35 points behind after winning the series’ first two events this year.

According to MWPMS event marketing director Ellen Eshenbacher, testing on the Tulsa eighth mile prior to the Throwdown in T-Town will be open to MWPMS competitors this Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Spectator gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, with round one of qualifying scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and round two starting three hours later. Two more rounds of qualifying, at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, will precede the first round of MWPMS eliminations, set to start at 4 p.m.

“We are so looking forward to this,” Eshenbacher said. “The Throwdown in T-Town is a great event all by itself, but add in the Mid-West Pro Mod Series World Finals and it turns into a truly epic happening. If you’re anywhere at all near Tulsa this weekend, you owe it to yourself to come see the Mid-West Pro Mod Series in action.”

Comments