MWPMS Making Memphis Debut With Championships On The Line

Competitors in the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Pro Mod Series (MWPMS) will visit a new venue Sept. 13-14, as they take on the eighth mile at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, TN.

“It’s a new track for us as a series, but I think most of our racers have raced there before so they’re familiar with it as a great facility. Personally, Memphis is one of my favorite race tracks to visit,” MWPMS owner, promoter and competitor Keith Haney stated.

“It’s fast and smooth and leads into a real long shut down that eventually curves around to where you can almost roll all the way back to your pit. It’s a cool place to race.”

Fresh off a win at the most recent MWPMS event in St. Louis, Pro Mod points leader Aaron Wells could clinch his first MWPMS season championship at Memphis with his wild, supercharged ’67 Mustang; however, second-place man Justin Jones will be looking to extend the fight to the season finale a month later in Tulsa. His father, Jeff Jones in a similar, supercharged C7 Corvette, also has an outside chance at the title from third place.

Jim Sackuvich in fourth will debut a brand-new, Jerry Bickel-built, nitrous-fed ’69 Camaro at Memphis, followed by the blown ’68 Mustang of Todd Martin. Meanwhile, Sackuvich teammate Haney, who sits sixth going into the Memphis MWPMS event, also will debut the “Black Mamba,” his new, nitrous-breathing, Bickel-built 2019 Camaro.

“At this point it really does look like Aaron has a pretty good grip on the lead unless something happens where he doesn’t qualify or maybe someone else wins two in a row. And that can happen. It’s drag racing and these cars can be temperamental and sometimes the breaks don’t go your way,” Haney observed.

“We had 24 Pro Mods in St. Louis and I’m expecting at least that many again in Memphis and I guarantee every one of them is coming to win. There are no gimmes out there. You can bet the Mid-West Pro Mods will put on a great show.”

Also on the MWPMS card at Memphis will be X275 Drag Radial, featuring a commanding points lead by Kenny Hubbard and his Procharger-boosted ’74 Nova, despite not yet posting a race win this year. Hubbard’s advantage is not insurmountable, however, with any of the remaining top five–Randy Matlock, Alan Felts, Stephen Plunkett and J.D. Campbell–capable of stealing the title away.

The Race Star Wheels Pro Outlaw Top Dragster and Pro Outlaw Top Sportsman bracket-racing classes feature equally compelling scenarios. With a maximum 130 points available for each event, just 96 markers separate dragster leader Danny Nelson (also yet to win this year), from fifth-place holder Wynette Hudgins, with Dan Phelps, Jimmy Sackuvich and Steve McDermott sandwiched between them.

Heading into Memphis, the top spot in Top Sportsman belongs to last month’s St. Louis winner Bob Gulitti, with Earl Folse second after scoring at the season opener in Dallas and the first visit for the MWPMS to St. Louis late in April. And though a distant third in points, Kirk Piepke also remains within striking distance for the championship.

“We’ve been working hard with Dominic Blasco and Tim Cunningham at the Memphis track to make this event happen and I know they are absolutely excited about us coming there for the first time,” Haney said. “Memphis has a rich doorslammer racing history and I know they want to continue that with the Mid-West Pro Mod Series.

“They’ve put up billboards all over town; they’ve got flyers out there, everywhere, and they’ve got inexpensive tickets for the fans. We’re looking forward to a great turnout and starting a strong Memphis tradition for the Mid-West Series.”

A combined Friday and Saturday spectator ticket is a bargain at $20, with Friday-only access available for $10, or just $15 for a Saturday-only pass. Each spectator vehicle also is subject to a $5 parking fee, but a special VIP spectator pass includes up-close parking and seating in the MIR Nitro Stands near the starting line for $50 covering both Friday and Saturday access. Additionally, fans can take in MWPMS pre-race testing all day on Thursday (Sep. 12), for just $10, with all tickets for all days including pit-side access to MWPMS stars and cars.

Following the Memphis event, the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Pro Mod Series will wrap up its 2019 points chase Oct. 11-12, at Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park. A 16-car, invitation-only MWPMS Pro Mod race also will be held Oct. 18-20, in conjunction with the NHRA national event at the Texas Motorplex, south of Dallas.

