Musi Racing Sets Sights On Strong Finish At PDRA Fall Nationals

With the PDRA Drag Wars cancelled in September due to Hurricane Dorian, it’s been nearly two months since Musi Racing last competed in the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA).

It also leaves just two more races in the 2019 season and there’s plenty the team wants to accomplish in the Pro Nitrous class, starting at this weekend’s PDRA Fall Nationals at Darlington Dragway.

After an up-and-down season that’s included a fair share of highlights but no victories yet, Lizzy Musi and her team are ready to end the year on a high note in the Frank Brandao-owned Edelbrock/Lucas Oil “King Kong 7” 2018 Dodge Dart.

“We’re going to go out and try to have a strong finish,” Pat Musi said. “We’ve struggled a little bit at times during the year, but the car is fast and Lizzy is driving well. We tested real well in Virginia and we’re pretty happy about what we were able to do there. She’s driving well and has a lot of runs under her belt, and we’re excited to see what we can do.”

Lizzy Musi has some big goals in mind for the weekend as well, especially if the weather cooperates. She still holds the Pro Nitrous speed record of 209.23 mph, set a year ago in Virginia, but Musi also has the E.T. record in her sights. She had it momentarily earlier this season, but the team is determined to try and eclipse the current mark of 3.637-seconds.

Currently sixth in points, Musi also hopes to grab a victory to finish out the season. She was the runner-up in Maryland and a top-five finish is still within reach in the loaded Pro Nitrous class. With a win and record in mind, Pat Musi also promises not to hold anything back in Darlington.

“We’re going to go fast and try to reset the record,” Pat Musi said. “All of us are going to try to get after it, but we have as good a shot as anybody at getting the E.T. record back in our camp. We’re excited about it. If the air gets right, it’s doable and we’re going to stand on it, there’s no doubt about that.”

A Pro Nitrous victory would only add to Lizzy Musi’s standout season, which also includes three victories on the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings scene. Musi has two races this month in her Edelbrock-equipped “Aftershock” car to finish the No Prep Kings season, but the busy schedule has brought out the best in her.

The team also tested the Pro Nitrous Dart in Virginia last week, making one successful pass after another heading into Darlington, which is ultimately why the team is excited for the weekend.

“We made six runs and never aborted a run, so we’re pretty happy about that,” Pat Musi said. “The car is working really good right now.”

Racers will start the weekend with a full day of open testing on Thursday from 12-8 p.m. Friday qualifying begins at 10 a.m., followed by Friday Night Fire with two back-to-back pro qualifying sessions starting at 6 p.m. Sportsman racers will run final qualifying Saturday at 10 a.m. and eliminations begin at noon. Professional class eliminations will begin at 4 p.m.

