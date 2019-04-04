Musi Racing Has High Hopes Entering Season-Opening PDRA East Coast Nationals

With big expectations heading into the year, Lizzy Musi and the Musi Racing team will look to start the 2019 Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) campaign on a high note in Frank Brandao’s record-setting Pro Nitrous 2018 Dodge Dart at this weekend’s East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, NC.

Fresh off a productive winter that netted increased support from sponsors Edelbrock and Lucas Oil, Pat and Lizzy Musi are focused on a strong performance to kick off 2019.

“We’re really prepared for this year and we’ve done a lot of work over the winter,” Pat Musi said. “Knowing what I know and seeing how she continues to improve, Lizzy is going to be tough to beat. Edelbrock and Lucas Oil have stepped up their support, and we’re excited to have them on board for what we hope is a really good season.”

Musi Racing will look to build on a solid 2018 where Lizzy posted a No. 1 qualifier and set the Pro Nitrous speed record after a 209.23 MPH pass at the 2018 PDRA World Finals at Virginia Motorsports Park. Pat Musi Racing Engines also won the 2018 PDRA Nitrous Wars competition on the strength of its customers scoring six No. 1 qualifiers.

Combined, Pat and Lizzy Musi are aiming for something big in 2019.

Lizzy looked impressive running Pro Nitrous at the World Outlaw Nationals in Orlando last month, qualifying second with a 3.703 at 205.22 and advancing to the final round. That came after a series of testing runs in the 3.60s at Orlando, further showcasing the potential of Musi and the Pro Nitrous Dodge Dart.

“It’s all about getting more seat time and Lizzy is just now becoming what you would call a veteran or experienced driver,” Pat Musi said. “She is driving great and we’re all expecting to have a great year.”

That means getting off on the right foot at the East Coast Nationals at GALOT, where Lizzy Musi will face off against the top stars in a talented and deep Pro Nitrous class. But Pat Musi knows he has a team capable of getting wins, competing for a championship and setting records, including topping the 3.646 Pro Nitrous elapsed time record. If the situation presents itself, Musi also plans on chasing big numbers at GALOT to open the 2019 PDRA season in style.

“The track is always near-perfect at GALOT and it’s always a great event to start the PDRA season,” Musi said. “If the weather cooperates, we’re definitely going to try for the record. We know we have a car capable of doing it.”

