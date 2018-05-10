Musi, Buck Take Early Lead in Flatout Gaskets Nitrous Wars

With two races complete on the 2018 PDRA Tour, there’s no clear favorite yet in the Flatout Gaskets Nitrous Wars. The East Coast Nationals winner came as no surprise since Musi Racing Engines has dominated the Wars with various customers since the program began. But Buck Racing Engines quickly answered back at the North-South Shootout, staking their claim in the Flatout Gaskets Nitrous Wars with impressive runs by Jay Cox.

Longtime Musi customer and back-to-back Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous presented by MoTeC World Champion Tommy Franklin took home the coveted nitrous bottle trophy for the PDRA season opener in April. He and Cox and have set themselves up for an epic rivalry this season. The competitors ran side-by-side throughout qualifying with Franklin edging Cox out for the number one spot with a 3.668 at 204.50 to Cox’s 3.671 at 201.64. Not to be outdone, Cox went on to win the event. Franklin/Musi left the event with the lead in the Flatout Gaskets Nitrous Wars and Cox/Buck left with the championship points lead.

The Musi vs. Buck showdown continued at the North-South Shootout at Maryland International Raceway. Musi customer Randy Weatherford took the early pole position, but Cox would take over the rights to the nitrous bottle trophy with his Friday night run of 3.691 at 202.12, giving Buck Racing Engines its first Flatout Gaskets Nitrous Wars victory of the season. Weatherford settled for second and Franklin third. Unfortunately, Cox’s 3.69 blast cost him his engine and he was unable to compete in eliminations. Weatherford saw his opening and drove to his first-ever Pro Nitrous victory.

After two events, it’s Musi Racing Engines-1 and Buck Racing Engines-1 in the Flatout Gaskets Nitrous Wars. The season is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons of the Wars yet. Follow the action at the upcoming PDRA Summer Drags, May 1-June 2 at US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan. Tickets are available at www.pdra660.com. Can’t attend? Watch online at www.SpeedVideo.com.

