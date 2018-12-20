Multi-Year Extension For DSR, NAPA Auto Parts, Plus New Hellcat Funny Car For Capps

Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) is pleased to announce longtime partner NAPA AUTO PARTS has extended their marketing relationship with the winningest organization in NHRA history through a multi-year agreement, beginning in 2019.

“We’ve enjoyed an 11-year partnership with NAPA and are thrilled to be able to announce that relationship will continue into 2019 and beyond,” said team owner Don Schumacher. “The longevity of our relationship speaks volumes, and we look forward to many more wins, championships and years representing NAPA AUTO PARTS.”

NAPA AUTO PARTS joined the DSR family as an associate sponsor in 2007 and became the primary sponsor of the Dodge Funny Car driven by Ron Capps in 2008. Over the past 11 years, Capps and the NAPA team have gone on to win 36 races, 15 poles, and the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series championship title.

“It’s been an honor to represent the thousands of NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare Center owners, employees and customers for the last decade, both on and off the race track,” said Capps, whose Dodge Funny Car will once again represent NAPA AUTO PARTS as its primary sponsor at all 24 races during the 2019 NHRA season.

“Our race fans are as passionate as they come and I’m elated about our future with NAPA AUTO PARTS and our continued goal to be number one,” he added.

“NAPA is pleased to continue its primary partnership of Ron Capps and Don Schumacher Racing” stated NAPA President, Dan Askey. “Partnership is the key word as Ron, the team and the entire Don Schumacher Racing organization are true partners both on and off the track. We could not be more pleased to have them represent our brand to the many loyal NHRA fans across the country. Certainly, we want to thank the fans for their continued support of NHRA and NAPA, and we look forward to 2019 and beyond.”

Capps is set to embark on his 25th year as a professional NHRA competitor, 15th with DSR and 12th with NAPA AUTO PARTS when the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season opens at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, February 8 – 10. Fans will see the 2019 NAPA AUTO PARTS Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which was designed with input from the veteran driver, on the track for the first time when it makes its official debut that weekend.

Since his early days as an ambassador of the NAPA brand, Capps has appeared in national ad campaigns, helped to launch new products and promotional programs, and has developed relationships with NAPA customers, store owners, and personnel across the country through in-market activation programs at each stop along the coast-to-coast NHRA tour.

In addition to in-market activation, the ongoing NAPA partnership also includes a business-to-business hospitality program, and recognition of a NAPA customer as an Honorary Crew Member at every NHRA event.

Capps, a 60-time Funny Car winner, which ranks second most of all-time in the category, collected three NHRA event wins and one pole during the 2018 season en route to a fourth-place finish. The NAPA AUTO PARTS Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car team will continue to be led by championship crew chief Rahn Tobler and assistant crew chief Dustin Heim in 2019 as they seek their second NHRA Mello Yello series crown.

