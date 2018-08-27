Mountain Motor Pro Stock Exhibition Passes Scheduled for US Nationals

For the first time, Mountain Motor Pro Stock cars will be making an appearance at an NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event as part of the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals. Mountain Motor drivers from around the country will descend on Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis to showcase their machines at the World’s Biggest Drag Race™ with two runs on Saturday, Sept. 1 and two more on Sunday, Sept. 2.

This unique category boasting 800+ cubic inch engines will bring a new level of entertainment to an already action-packed event. Drivers expected to participate in the exhibition include John Montecalvo, Trevor Eman, John Konigshofer, Brad Waddle, Dwayne Rice, John DeFlorian, Elijah Morton and Dillon Voss.

“We are looking forward to seeing the Mountain Motor Pro Stock class run at an NHRA national event,” said NHRA vice president of competition, Ned Walliser. “There’s been some interest in incorporating these cars into our current Pro Stock field. In order to determine if that’s even a possibility, we need to see these machines perform under the same conditions as our Pro Stock category.”

The prestigious Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals is the most-coveted victory in drag racing, offering competitors across 12 categories the opportunity to write the ultimate legacy in their careers by holding the Wally trophy on Labor Day Monday. Tickets can be purchased by calling the NHRA Ticket Sales Center at (800) 884-NHRA (6472), or online at www.NHRA.com/tickets . Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult. To honor the Salute to First Responders, military and first responders can save 20 percent on general admission tickets at the gate. For more information about the NHRA visit www.NHRA.com

