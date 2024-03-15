Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Honors Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and Austin Coil in Prestigious Ceremony

In a ceremony in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) celebrated the achievements of notable figures in the racing world, including In-N-Out Burger President Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and legendary crew chief Austin Coil. Both Snyder-Ellingson and Coil have made significant contributions to drag racing and the broader motorsport community, earning them prestigious recognitions during the annual MSHFA event.

Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, the leader behind the iconic In-N-Out Burger chain, was honored with the Bob Russo Heritage Award. This award, named after the revered motorsports journalist and historian, is given for outstanding contributions to motorsports and is one of the highest honors bestowed by the MSHFA, second only to induction. Snyder-Ellingson’s commitment to the preservation and future of drag racing in the United States has been instrumental, notably playing a part in providing the naming rights for the Pomona Raceway.

Austin Coil, a name synonymous with success in the NHRA world, was inducted into the MSHFA Class of 2024. Coil’s unparalleled skill as a crew chief led John Force to 15 of his record 16 NHRA Funny Car championships. The duo’s partnership, marked by more than 130 national event wins, has become legendary in the annals of drag racing history. Coil’s induction is a testament to his innovative approach and unwavering dedication to the sport.

Snyder-Ellingson, who became involved with In-N-Out Burger in 1999 and assumed leadership in 2010, has continued her family’s legacy of motorsports enthusiasm and support. Under her guidance, In-N-Out has sponsored numerous teams and drivers, and she personally competes in the NHRA Top Sportsman class, showcasing her passion for the sport.

“It is an honor to see my family’s contributions to drag racing recognized by the MSHFA,” Snyder-Ellingson remarked. “Motorsports have always been integral to In-N-Out’s culture, starting with my grandparents’ involvement with Irwindale Raceway. This award is a testament to my family’s enduring legacy in motorsports.”

Coil was unable to attend the ceremony in person and expressed his gratitude through a taped interview. His humility and acknowledgment of his team’s collective efforts underscore the collaborative spirit of motorsport success. John Force accepted the honor on Coil’s behalf.

Coil was inducted alongside six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon (Open Wheel); seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson (Stock Cars); late actor, IndyCar team co-owner and amateur racer Paul Newman (At Large); Jim Downing and Dr. Robert Hubbard (Technology); Bud Ekins (Motorcycles); John Surtees (Sports Cars); and Earl B. Gilmore and Phil Walters, both in the Historic category.