Mobile App Enables Show Goers To Maximize Their Time At The 2019 PRI Show

The official 2019 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show mobile app is now available for download at prishow.com/app. The free app helps attendees get the most out of their experience at the Three Biggest Business Days in Racing, taking place December 12-14, 2019, in Indianapolis, by providing a complete listing of exhibitors, seminars, VIP appearances, Show specials and more.

New for 2019, the mobile app includes a preview of products that will be entered into the popular Featured Products Showcase, which this year will be housed inside the Lucas Oil Stadium Exhibit Hall. It also highlights Exhibitor Show Specials, exclusive deals offered by exhibitors only at the PRI Show.

“The 2019 PRI Show mobile app is the most comprehensive tool available to help attendees plan and maximize their time at the Show,” said PRI Trade Show Director Karin Davidson. “We encourage attendees to download the app now so they can stay up to date with everything happening at the Show and the specials that are continually added by exhibitors through their online dashboard.”

The 2019 PRI Show mobile app allows users to:

Search the Show for exhibitors by name or product category

Search all events and PRI Education seminars by name, date, speaker and track

Search all exhibitor seminars by exhibitor, seminar title, date/time and location

View the interactive Show floor plan

Create a “must see” list of exhibitors

Organize their schedule for the Show

Add special events to their agenda

Access the online PRI Show Planner and all of its features

See details for dining and entertainment options, transportation, and parking in downtown Indianapolis through the Visitor’s Guide to Indy feature

See feeds of the official PRI Show social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn

The 2019 PRI Trade Show will feature over 1,100 companies exhibiting in more than 3,300 booths and showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry in a single location. Now in its 32nd year, PRI encompasses all forms of racing and attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers and media.

Known as Race Industry Week, the days leading up to and including the Show will offer a range of motorsports-related activities in and around the Indiana Convention Center beginning on Monday, December 9. Numerous conferences and seminars, among them the Race Track Business Conference and International Council of Motorsport Sciences Annual Congress, offer unlimited business opportunities and provide invaluable insight on the latest technologies and how to apply them throughout the racing world.

To register for the 2019 PRI Trade Show, secure hotel reservations, and sign up for free business seminars, log on to pri2019.com/register.

