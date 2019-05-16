Mitch Jackson Provides Strong Foundation For Modern Racing’s Wiring Services

MOORESVILLE, NC — When NHRA Pro Stock made the switch to electronic fuel injection (EFI) in 2016, championship-winning tuner and consultant Justin Elkes saw an opportunity to bring his EFI expertise to the forefront while simultaneously growing Modern Racing, his wiring and electronics business.

Modern Racing began providing custom Holley EFI wiring harnesses to many Pro Stock teams, which was a catalyst for growing the business into the multi-faceted organization it is today. The harnesses were wired primarily by Mitch Jackson, who would eventually come on board with Modern Racing full-time and form the foundation of the business’s wiring shop.

Jackson has an extensive background in wiring and electronics paired with a lifelong passion for anything automotive.

“I’ve always been interested in anything with an engine,” Jackson said. “My dad was into cars, and I grew up around them. I was always especially interested in the electrical and technological aspects of the automotive industry.”

Jackson enrolled in a special program at his high school in Columbus, IN, where he studied electronics technology, robotics, PLC programming, electrical theory and more. That led to a short stint in cellular technology at Verizon before Jackson’s love of cars led him to move to North Carolina and enroll in the NASCAR Technical Institute. After graduating in 2010 with honors and perfect 4.0 GPA, Jackson entered the booming motorsports industry in Mooresville, NC.

“Eventually I ended up meeting Justin and joining Modern Racing in 2017, and it’s been a perfect fit,” Jackson said. “The thing that sets us apart is that we’re on the cutting edge. We’re not afraid to try something new or utilize the latest technology.”

Jackson points to NHRA Pro Mod standout Steve Matusek’s turbocharged Mustang as a perfect example of Modern Racing’s approach to racing wiring and electronics.

“We started from scratch on Steve’s car, and had the opportunity to optimize the design of the electronics,” said Jackson. “The car has three engine control units and over 700 terminations, but we were able design a system that fits neatly in one box. It’s definitely a flagship for Modern Racing’s capabilities.”

