Miller Brothers Productions to Assist in PDRA Track Prep at SGMP

Miller Brothers Productions (BMP) has been contracted by PDRA to assist in track prep for the series’ kickoff at South Georgia Motorsports Park, March 9-11. The Miller family has been highly involved in every aspect of racing and is known for hosting some of the nation’s best doorslammer events at Maryland International Raceway, which the family owned for years. Jason Miller worked closely with track prep throughout the family’s ownership of the track. Now, he’s going to bring that expertise to the PDRA Southern Extreme Nationals.

“I worked with the PDRA and their staff at the PDRA event in Maryland and was able to get familiar with their processes and equipment,” relayed Miller. “This, coupled with my experience working with all the different Pro Mod events during my tenure at Maryland has led to this partnership for the South Georgia race. I’m eager to roll my sleeves up and work with the South Georgia Motorsports staff and PDRA to give them the best track we can give them next week. I am very excited to see all of the PDRA racers next week. I am PDRA’s biggest fan!”

“Jason is truly an asset to the sport and will provide expert knowledge in producing the best track possible for our race teams,” added PDRA’s Bob Harris. “We’re looking forward to having him in South Georgia and can’t wait to welcome back all our teams, fans and sponsors. It’s going to be a phenomenal event.”

