Mickey Thompson Tires Becomes Official Tire of SFG Promotions

SFG Promotions, Inc. is proud to announce an extension of their partnership with Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels through the 2020 season. As part of the partnership, Mickey Thompson will be the exclusive provider of tires in the midway at most SFG events this year. Mickey Thompson will also give away 20 $500 gift certificates throughout SFG’s five events in 2020:

JEGS-SFG 500 presented by Allstar Performance at South Georgia Motorsports Park (SGMP), April 21-26, 2020

FTI 350 presented by JEGS at Cedar Falls Motorsports Park, May 28-30, 2020

JEGS-SFG Million presented by Allstar Performance at US 131 Motorsports Park, June 30-July 5, 2020

JEGS-SFG Super Bowl of Bracket Racing at Darlington Dragway, September 16-20, 2020

FTI World Series of Bracket Racing at South Georgia Motorsports Park, October 28-November 1, 2020

“Drag racing is an important part of who we are here at Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels,” says Tom Kundrik, Motorsports Manager at Mickey Thompson. “We are excited to be part of SFG and some of the highest paying bracket races of the year.”

From door car to dragster drivers, many of bracket racing’s biggest names already trust Mickey Thompson to get them to the winners circle, including Gage Burch, who won the highest paying drag race in history: the SFG 500 which paid $525,000 to a single winner in 2019.

To shop Mickey Thompson’s track proven line of tires, go to mickeythompsontires.com or stop by their trailer at an SFG event in 2020

