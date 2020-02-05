Mickey Thompson Continues as NHRA Major Sponsor of Racers, Events, Series

The 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series is just around the corner, and Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels will again have a prominent sponsorship presence to showcase its championship lineup of racing products.

“Drag racing is an important part of what we do and who we are,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “We offer a complete line of competition tires for drag cars and bikes, and our products set new standards and break traditions in innovation.”

The company will again attend all NHRA national events with one fully equipped onsite trailer to attend to racers’ needs as well as a marketing trailer to activate with fans in Nitro Alley showcasing their off-road tires and wheels. Fans can enter to win a set of light truck tires and participate in family-friendly games for giveaways.

As part of its NHRA presence, the company will continue its role as contingency sponsor for all NHRA Sportsman racing classes, as well as Pro Mod and Pro Stock Motorcycle, and is the title sponsor of the Mickey Thompson Tires Top Fuel Harley Drag Racing Series.

Mickey Thompson will also serve as a Divisional Level associate contingency sponsor of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series in all Sportsman classes and will support NHRA racers through the popular Team M/T program.

The NHRA season kicks off Feb. 6-9 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationalspresented by ProtectTheHarvest.com in Pomona, California, which is also the site of the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals Nov. 12-15.

For more information about Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels and its race-winning products, visit www.mickeythompsontires.com.

