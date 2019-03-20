Mick Snyder Running Strong After Two Events In 2019

For the first couple races of 2019, Mick Snyder and the Evolution Race Development Team traveled just over an hour from their Fort Worth location to the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, TX for the Mid-West Pro Mod Series’ Pro Mod Madness Event and the following weekend to Xtreme Raceway Park in Farris, TX for their Heads Up Ironman Series. The six-time champion and his Supercharged, Electronic Fuel Injected, Lencodrive equipped Top Sportsman combination gained a great deal of exposure and knowledge on and off the track both weekends.

“Overall, it has been a great start to the season for the ERD Team. We are still learning what this new-to-us Camaro wants. We are changing and improving as we go. Since her debut in 2018, I think the only thing we haven’t changed over the winter is the car itself, the driver, the ComSYNC EFI and the Snyder-ized Coan Converter. We have a new Snyder Hemi between the rails, different gears in the rear and the Snyder Lencodrive and a different blower. Even with all the new to sort out, we were able to put Raegie at the top of the qualifying sheet for the MidWest race last weekend and qualified her number 3 this past weekend at Xtreme. This new Snyder Motorsports Test Vehicle wants to be fast,” Snyder smiled. “She has been running some amazing numbers and teaching us what she wants in the process. So far, we have a string of 3.80’s and some 330 numbers this past weekend that will put her well into the 70’s if we can keep it hooked up in high gear, but we don’t have the ticket to prove that just yet.”

During qualifying at Pro Mod Madness, the Snyder Motorsports Evolution Race Development Supercharged, ComSync EFI, Lencodrive Camaro ran 3.876 seconds at 190.78 miles per hour to put them on the top of the qualifying sheet. Snyder took the win in the opening round of competition with a tire shaking effort. In the second round, Snyder ran too quick with a 3.860 at 191.08 on a 3.87 dial. The Team qualified 3rd on the list at the XRP Ironman Series race, but opted not to run first round after the March temps dropped into the 40’s.

“God has been great to us and I feel very blessed to do what we do. I really enjoy new cars and combos. There is the potential for a lot of improvements, big number gains and rewarding time slips; it keeps it very exciting. The start of season has been a lot of fun with how the car has been reacting to the changes. I’m excited to see what the new ideas will do.” Snyder concluded, “My now Crew Chiefing Wife, Lindsey, and the kids have done an amazing job at the track these past couple weekends. I am one lucky man!”

The next race on the Snyder Motorsports – Evolution Race Development Schedule is the NHRA Lucas Oil Double Divisional Event at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, TX set for April 4th-7th.

The Snyder Motorsports Race Team would like to thank their associate sponsors Lencodrive Racing Transmissions, Coan Converters, JE Pistons, NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil, Flatout Gaskets, ComSYNC EFI Engine Fuel Ignition Management, R&R Racing Products, Aeromotive Fuel Systems, VP Racing Fuels, Hot Rod Processing, Mick’s Performance, Snyder Auto, Goodson Tools & Supplies and Safety-Kleen for their continued support over the years.

Please visit the Snyder Motorsports official website at www.snydermotorsports.com.

Comments