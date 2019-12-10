Mick Snyder Claims Another Championship After Banner 2019 Season

By the numbers, Mick Snyder and the Snyder Motorsports Team had a stellar 2019. Across the year, the team saw 9079 feet difference in adjusted altitude, traveled 7822 miles, attended 17 shows at 8 different tracks, raced at 13 events across 9 months, made 63 passes with a single Snyder Hemi Engine and Snyder Lencodrive, qualified at the top of the sheet 7 times, made it to the finals 4 times, parked in the Winner’s Circle twice and finished the season off with the Texas Outlaw Pro Mod Association, TOPMA, Championship.

This season championship marks the 6th championship for Snyder and the 7th for Snyder Motorsports. Snyder Motorsports has been evolving, innovating and winning for the past 3 decades. Their championships cover 4 organizations and 5 different classes with dragsters, funny cars and door cars.

“This was the first full season for Snyder Motorsports in Texas and first full season with our new-to-us 1968 Blown, Electronic Fuel Injected Camaro, so we approached the year with a plan to hit a lot of different series and events. We never planned on competing for a championship, but it’s always nice to get one at the end of the season to validate all the hard work and effort.” Snyder continued, “We spent the year at the track testing new products, trying new ideas, promoting our sponsors and supporting our customers. Our SMS Camaro is a banner for everything we sell, so to take a TOPMA championship and finish in 4th in Top Sportsman with the Midwest Pro Mod Series is very rewarding.”

“Our little racing family of five had a great time this season. My wife, Lindsey had her first year as crew chief. She has more steps in a day than I get the whole weekend driving. Our three kids are getting older and are helping more now than they know at the track. We were able to race as a family at the World Series of Pro Mod in Denver, a The Pro Mod vs. Fuel Altered Showdown at Northstar Dragway, compete in our first and second Throwdown in T-Town, run with the Mid-West Pro Mod Series at the NHRA AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals and attend over half a dozen races at Xtreme Raceway Park, which has turned into our home track and the SMS Test Track. I feel very blessed to be racing and winning as a family.” Snyder continued, “I also can’t thank Marty Robertson enough for what he does to support our team. We couldn’t do this without him.”

The Snyder Motorsports Race Team would like to thank their sponsors Lencodrive Racing Transmissions, Coan Engineering Converters, JE Pistons, NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil, Flatout Gaskets, ComSYNC EFI, R&R Racing Products, Hoosier Racing Tire, Aeromotive Fuel Systems, VP Racing Fuels, Hot Rod Processing, Mick’s Performance, Snyder Auto Inc., Goodson Tools & Supplies and Safety-Kleen for their continued support over the years.

