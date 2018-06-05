Michalek Brothers Racing Joins Forces with Energize for Norwalk Events

Motorsports marketing company Energize and Michalek Brothers Racing are joining forces for a sponsorship program.

As part of it, Energize graphics will be prominently placed on both sides of Michalek Brothers Racing’s Top Alcohol Dragster at the 12th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 21-24, 2018, and the 41st Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire, Aug. 11, 2018. Both of the well-attended events will be at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

While Corey and Kyle Michalek each hold competition licenses, Corey Michalek will be in the cockpit for these events, while Kyle Michalek will tend to the dragster.

“I’m so proud to team up with Michalek Brothers Racing,” said Bill Bader Jr., owner of Energize and president of Summit Motorsports Park. “Corey and Kyle are not only talented racers with a championship pedigree, they’re quality human beings, and there’s nothing like seeing your company name on the side of a 270 mph race car. I can’t wait to see the Energize/Michalek Brothers Racing A/Fuel Dragster roll out of the trailer for the first time in Norwalk.”

As winners of Champion’s Search for a Champion contest in 2012, Corey and Kyle Michalek, who are based in Ohio, applied the monetary prize to their already-remarkable race program and advanced to Top Alcohol Dragster ranks in 2013.

Their Spitzer Race Cars-built A/Fuel Dragster boasts a 433 cubic-inch nitro-injected Hemi using Alan Johnson Performance Engineering components and is capable of accelerating to approximately 270 mph in under 5.30 seconds in the quarter-mile.

They have accomplished a lot along the way, as Kyle Michalek motored to a runner-up at the Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser at Summit Motorsports Park in 2013, and Corey Michalek muscled to a win at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in North Carolina in 2014 and runners-up at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in 2015 at Summit Motorsports Park and the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in North Carolina in 2017. As a result, they are known for their dedication, determination and desire to win.

“We’ve always had a lot of respect for how Bill Bader Jr. treats people and does business, and we’re very excited to partner with him and his company, Energize,” said Corey Michalek.

“This is a great opportunity for us, and it’s also very humbling,” added Kyle Michalek. “We’re looking forward to getting out there and spreading the word about Energize.”

Comments