Menscer Motorsports Returns as Official MWPMS Sponsor

The Frankenstein Engine Dynamics Mid-West Pro Mod Series (MWPMS) is proud to announce the return of Menscer Motorsports as an official series sponsor for the 2018 racing season. Menscer Motorsports, based in Fayetteville, NC, is the leading high-performance shock absorber specialist in drag racing today and also a team sponsor to MWPMS owner, promoter and competitor Keith Haney.

“That’s really how we got involved with the series, because we helped Keith out with his car when he decided to go radial racing. But our schedule was completely booked last year and we weren’t able to make any of the races, so I was kind of bummed about that, but having sponsored it last year and knowing we were going to do it again coming into this year, we were able to block out a few dates. I still haven’t got everything firmed up, but I plan on going to at least three of the Mid-West Series events this year,” company founder Mark Menscer said.

He explained that being involved with the MWPMS not only provides a good Midwestern presence for Menscer Motorsports, but the series’ variety of classes offers an ideal venue to expand his company’s influence in Pro Mod racing.

“Honestly, although Pro Mod is something we’ve always been interested in, we’ve been so darn busy the last few yearswith the boom in the radial business that we didn’t really see the need to go chasing it,” Menscer admitted. “But it just so happens that quite a few of our radial customers have graduated up to Pro Mod, while several of our Pro Mod guys have decided to get involved in the radial stuff just because it’s such a big business right now. So we have all this crossover that’s taking place and it just seems like a natural sort of transition for us to further commit to it.”

Early in February, Menscer Motorsports moved into a brand-new, state-of-the-art race shop specifically built to handle all size rigs and race cars with some light manufacturing capabilities, too. Menscer said he also installed a perfectly flat machined surface similar to what NASCAR and IndyCar teams use to precisely align and tune racing suspensions.

“Mark is absolutely the go-to guy when you want to set up your shocks and suspension to handle the thousands of horsepower these cars are putting to the track, so to have the support and expertise of him and his guys available to our racers, well, you just can’t overstate the importance,” said Haney, who campaigns a pair of nearly identical appearing, nitrous-boosted 2016 Camaros in the Pro Mod and Radials vs. the World classes.

“But it’s also about what we as a racing series can do for Menscer Motorsports and all of our other sponsors and marketing partners,” he added. “We want to help these companies grow and succeed by promoting them and their products. I can’t say enough about how important that is to keeping drag racing healthy and growing both as a racing series and a spectator sport.”

Menscer Motorsports plans to attend select MWPMS events this year to exhibit and sell products, as well as offer chassis tuning services, but even at those races not currently on the schedule, Menscer said his products would be available trackside through Keith Haney Racing.

“With Keith being a customer and a friend and running the series, he and I floated the idea about us getting some inventory to him, just making sure he has parts available and then one of my guys or myself can fly in and all of our stuff will be there so that we can support our customers at the race track,” Menscer said. “I mean, that’s how Keith is; if you know the guy, he’s like, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, just ship me everything you think you’re gonna’ need and I’ll make sure it gets there and taken care of.’ You really can’t ask for anything more than that.”

The 2018 Mid-West Pro Mod Series season kicks off this weekend, Mar. 1-3, with the Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet North vs. South Frankenstein MWPMS Pro Mod Shootout at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, TX.

