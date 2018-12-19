Melling Performance Extends Sponsorship With Elite Motorsports, Two-Time World Champ Enders

Two-time NHRA Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders recently announced a contract extension with Melling Performance at the PRI show in Indianapolis. The 2019 NHRA MelloYello Drag Racing Season will mark the third season of the partnership between Elite Motorsports and Melling Performance.

“What started off as an associate sponsorship has grown into a full blown partnership,” Enders said. “Everything we do at Elite Motorsports and Performance is family and people based. It was a perfect fit with Melling as they run their business the same way.”

Mark and Matt Melling, along with their families and employees are no strangers to the motorsports industry, but the Elite Motorsports Pro Stock team is the first title sponsorship within the NHRA for Melling Performance.

“We were thrilled with the results with Erica and Elite. It was an absolute no brainer to come back,” said Melling Performance’s Mark Melling.

“We feel strongly that our association in Pro Stock has been positive in getting the word out about our Melling Performance parts, Billet Oil Pumps in Particular,” added Melling. “Engine Parts and Racing is in the Melling DNA and we hope to be involved with NHRA and Elite in some manner for years to come.”

Enders will be competing full-time in the Pro Stock category as well as Pro Modified for the span of the 2019 season under the Elite umbrella, which is led by team owner Richard Freeman.

We couldn’t be more excited for this extension with Melling,” Freeman said. “We go into every partnership with the hopes that it is as seamless and successful as our arrangement with Melling. Each year we’ve grown together and look forward to a long lasting relationship between the Melling brothers, Melling performance, Elite Motorsports and Erica.”

