Melanie Salemi Welcomes Strange Engineering as 2017 Sponsor

Melanie Salemi Motorsports is happy to announce a marketing partnership with Strange Engineering for the 2017 race season. Strange Engineering, a leading manufacturer of high performance driveline parts is based in Morton Grove, Illinois, and has served the racing industry since 1964.

“This is a great opportunity to represent a great company,” Salemi said. “Both of our family businesses, G-Force Race Cars and Resolution Racing Services, have proudly track-tested and sold the Strange Engineering Product for close to 30 years. My team and I are excited to have the Strange logo on the side of ‘Purple Reign’ in our quest for the 2017 PDRA Pro Boost championship.”

Melanie and her team plan to compete in the full schedule of the PDRA Series in 2017, the Yellow Bullet Nationals, and one of the team’s favorite races, the Shakedown at the Summit.

Strange Engineering Director of Sales and Marketing JC Casio stated, “Pro Modified has always been a large market for us. The three-decade-long relationship with G-Force Race Cars and the Salemi family has lead the way to this partnership. Melanie Salemi and her strong media presence will keep the Strange Engineering awareness high on the Pro Modified racing circuit.”

The Purple Reign Firebird made a stellar showing in the Strange Engineering display booth at the PRI show in December of 2016 and goals are set high to do the same on track in 2017.

Melanie Salemi and her team are headed to South Georgia Motorsports Park for the first stop on the 2017 PDRA schedule. After a stellar 2016 season in the Pro Boost class, Salemi has high expectations for her team this year. “I am really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Firebird. The off season, thankfully has gone by quickly and I can’t to make my first lap of 2017. As always my guys have been innovative over the winter and we are excited to try some new things during testing the couple of days prior to qualifying for the Southern Extreme Nationals,” explains Melanie.

The Melanie Salemi Motorsports team is fortunate to have their Marketing Partners return for the 2017 season. Without the backing this team receives, racing at such a competitive level wouldn’t be possible. Each marketing partner that supports the Melanie Salemi Motorsports team is an extremely valuable asset to the team and is appreciated immensely.

