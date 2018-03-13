Melanie Salemi, Strange Engineering Continue Partnership Through 2018

For the 2018 race season Melanie Salemi’s “Purple Reign” ’68 Firebird will again showcase the iconic Strange Engineering logo across its doors. MSM and Strange put the final touches on their 2018 partnership at the Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis in December.

“Strange is just one of those companies that is great to be involved with,” Salemi stated. “We not only use Strange Engineering products on my Pro Mod but we sell their products through our business which has built a great friendship over the years. We have been providing direct feedback from our car with on track experience with Jeff and J.C. They really are first class people to deal with. It’s great to be able to provide raw data and product feedback directly to Strange.”

In 2017 Melanie and her team placed third in the PDRA Pro Boost class for the second consecutive year and have high expectations for themselves for this upcoming season. “We enjoy working with the Salemis and having our brand being recognized on a prominent competitor’s vehicle. We are looking forward to being able to have even more exposure in 2018 as Melanie will race the entire NHRA E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod schedule,” explained Strange Engineering’s J.C. Cascio.

